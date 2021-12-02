Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 352,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,649 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $7,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,581,000 after acquiring an additional 693,019 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 27.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,117,000 after acquiring an additional 498,134 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,878,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,262,000 after acquiring an additional 238,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,576,000 after acquiring an additional 339,290 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 18.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,945,000 after acquiring an additional 176,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $24.91 on Thursday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.65.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

