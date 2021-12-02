Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$2.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$0.25.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.62.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS:TREVF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,339. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $99.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $79.81 million for the quarter. Trevali Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 14.10%.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.