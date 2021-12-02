Treat DAO (TREAT) Trading 31.5% Lower This Week

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00062755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00070889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00093713 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,503.83 or 0.07913322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,842.37 or 0.99873167 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002683 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

