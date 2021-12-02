Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TGAN opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $377.75 million, a PE ratio of -22.97 and a beta of -2.71. Transphorm has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Transphorm will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Transphorm from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transphorm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 20th.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

