TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.63

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.63 and traded as high as C$3.56. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at C$3.42, with a volume of 99,252 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$319.00 target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.64. The stock has a market cap of C$245.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52.

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$72.87 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that TransGlobe Energy Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.