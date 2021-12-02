TransAlta (TSE:TA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.58

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.58 and traded as high as C$13.13. TransAlta shares last traded at C$12.99, with a volume of 669,521 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.61.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10. The firm has a market cap of C$3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.59.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$850.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.24%.

About TransAlta (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

