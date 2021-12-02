Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75

Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON TOWN opened at GBX 131.50 ($1.72) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 130.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 133.74. Town Centre Securities has a 12 month low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.75, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.63 million and a P/E ratio of -2.58.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research report on Tuesday.

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over Â£394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

