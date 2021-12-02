TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TTE. UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of TotalEnergies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.83.

Shares of TTE opened at $46.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $123.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.89. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.80.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.7843 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 7.02%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TotalEnergies stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

