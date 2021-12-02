TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,000 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the October 31st total of 583,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 196,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMD. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in TORM during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in TORM by 46.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in TORM during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TORM by 54.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in TORM during the second quarter worth about $256,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRMD opened at $6.99 on Thursday. TORM has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $519.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of -343.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). TORM had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 13.80%.

About TORM

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

