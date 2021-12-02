TitanSwap (TITAN) Price Hits $3.64 on Top Exchanges

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One TitanSwap coin can now be purchased for about $3.64 or 0.00006420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. TitanSwap has a market cap of $194.35 million and $176,272.00 worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00043862 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.16 or 0.00236676 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007679 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00086523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TitanSwap is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

