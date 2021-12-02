TitanSwap Achieves Market Cap of $194.35 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $194.35 million and $176,272.00 worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap coin can currently be purchased for $3.64 or 0.00006420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TitanSwap has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TitanSwap alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00043862 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.16 or 0.00236676 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007679 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00086523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TITAN is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TitanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TitanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.