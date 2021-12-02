Thunder Token (TT) Price Tops $0.0179 on Exchanges

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Thunder Token has a market cap of $146.14 million and $63.95 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00014535 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.46 or 0.00214158 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001079 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.