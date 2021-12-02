Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,188 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.39% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $39,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,062.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter.

AIA stock opened at $77.49 on Thursday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $75.52 and a 52 week high of $102.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.18.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

