Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,954,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,551 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $31,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 653,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 56,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 255,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 99,265 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 48.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BWB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $17.22 on Thursday. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 15.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

