Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $34.89 Million Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.32% of Five Below worth $34,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE opened at $189.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $153.34 and a one year high of $237.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.87.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.95.

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

