Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $34.01 Million Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $34,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 12.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,628,000 after buying an additional 16,010 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth about $723,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 233.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at $632,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAD. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.00.

Shares of LAD opened at $281.89 on Thursday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.08 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $320.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.79.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.16%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

