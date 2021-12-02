Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $30.77 Million Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,043,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 46,011 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 3.84% of Stoneridge worth $30,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 45.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 102,828.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

SRI opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $614.77 million, a PE ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research cut Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Stoneridge news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $85,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

