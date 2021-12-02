Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 4,095 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in MSCI were worth $29,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in MSCI by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in MSCI by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSCI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $648.57.

MSCI stock opened at $616.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.71 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $634.34 and its 200 day moving average is $589.16. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total value of $1,510,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock worth $3,673,457. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.