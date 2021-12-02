ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Major Shareholder Sells $907,303.54 in Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 48,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $907,303.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gs Investment Strategies, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 50,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $964,000.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 38,364 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $754,236.24.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 50,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $983,000.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $625,500.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 45,287 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $934,270.81.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 50,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $969,500.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 27,082 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $516,453.74.

On Friday, November 5th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 27,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $544,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 24,981 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $524,351.19.

On Monday, November 1st, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $651,900.00.

NASDAQ TDUP traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $16.90. 3,671,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,577. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ThredUp Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.82 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. Research analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

