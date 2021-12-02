THORChain (RUNE) Achieves Market Cap of $2.71 Billion

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last week, THORChain has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One THORChain coin can now be bought for about $10.50 or 0.00018616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and $58.85 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00063581 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00071107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00095409 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,415.86 or 0.07832246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,288.93 or 0.99837666 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00021291 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 258,210,215 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

