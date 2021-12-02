Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will report sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. Thomson Reuters posted sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year sales of $6.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.80.

Shares of TRI opened at $118.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.48. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $78.04 and a 12 month high of $123.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 171.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

