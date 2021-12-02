Thomas C. Chow Sells 66,882 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 66,882 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $2,529,477.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $36.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $76.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.28.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $58.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. As a group, analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Yale University bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,465,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,663,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PubMatic by 68.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 835,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,630,000 after acquiring an additional 340,213 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PubMatic by 344.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after acquiring an additional 312,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PubMatic by 1,361.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after acquiring an additional 311,531 shares in the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

