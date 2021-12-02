Thomas C. Chow Sells 66,882 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 66,882 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $2,529,477.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of PUBM stock opened at $36.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $76.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.28.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $58.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. As a group, analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Yale University bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,465,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,663,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PubMatic by 68.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 835,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,630,000 after acquiring an additional 340,213 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PubMatic by 344.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after acquiring an additional 312,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PubMatic by 1,361.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after acquiring an additional 311,531 shares in the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.