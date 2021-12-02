THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Update

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a growth of 99.5% from the October 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of THK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of THK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of THK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of THK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

THK stock opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 568.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. THK has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $18.70.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

