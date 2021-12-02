TheStreet Upgrades America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) to B

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of ATAX opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. America First Multifamily Investors has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $7.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 17.02, a current ratio of 17.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $414.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.62.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 50.08%. The business had revenue of $17.68 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 19,800 shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $131,868.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 691,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 277,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

