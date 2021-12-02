TheStreet Lowers Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.64.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $23.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -45.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $320,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,602,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,865,060. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter worth $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter worth $77,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter worth $205,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 109,590.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.