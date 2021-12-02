TheStreet Lowers FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FOX. Guggenheim upgraded FOX to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOX stock opened at $32.22 on Monday. FOX has a one year low of $26.89 and a one year high of $42.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average is $35.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 19,035 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $692,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of FOX by 123.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of FOX by 29.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.