TheStreet Downgrades El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LOCO has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark started coverage on El Pollo Loco in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

LOCO opened at $12.19 on Monday. El Pollo Loco has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $445.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 16,233 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 177.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 25,959 shares during the period. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

