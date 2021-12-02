TheStreet Downgrades Dominion Energy (NYSE:DCUE) to C

Dominion Energy (NYSE:DCUE) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $94.71 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $91.90 and a 12-month high of $105.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCUE. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 187.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $4,358,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,285,000.

