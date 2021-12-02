The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2021

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the October 31st total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:SWGAY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,073. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $18.59.

SWGAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Swatch Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.