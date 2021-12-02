The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the October 31st total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:SWGAY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,073. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $18.59.

SWGAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Swatch Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

