The Sandbox (SAND) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.46 Billion

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion and approximately $2.46 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for about $6.64 or 0.00011767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 913,246,119 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

