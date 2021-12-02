The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will report $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Progressive posted earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Progressive will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Progressive.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS.

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $93.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. Progressive has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.27.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,333 shares of company stock worth $5,116,490. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter worth about $3,705,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 190.7% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,502,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,834,000 after purchasing an additional 892,596 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progressive (PGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.