The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $195.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $139.30 and a twelve month high of $217.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.20%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total value of $25,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $749,559. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

