The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Trading Down 0.4%

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB) was down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 146.45 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 146.45 ($1.91). Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 363,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147 ($1.92).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on The Pebble Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The stock has a market cap of £236.11 million and a P/E ratio of 43.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 152.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 152.37.

The Pebble Group Plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, fmcg, technology, transport, and other sectors.

