The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Raised by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $403.68. 46,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,801,074. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $416.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $365.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.17.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

