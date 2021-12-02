The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.280-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.50 million-$66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.89 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCKT. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,327. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $23.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.67. The stock has a market cap of $613.42 million, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.72.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 394.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

