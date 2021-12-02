The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 18.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,501. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.43 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $55.63 and a twelve month high of $91.39.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 672.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 34,735 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,889,000 after purchasing an additional 41,215 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile
The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.
