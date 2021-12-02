The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Announces Earnings Results

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 18.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.37. 8,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,501. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $55.63 and a 52-week high of $91.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.21. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.43 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DSGX. Raymond James raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 26.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,889,000 after buying an additional 41,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 55.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 34,735 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 672.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

