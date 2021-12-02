The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 11.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.54. 13,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,331. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average is $47.22. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 52 week low of $35.39 and a 52 week high of $50.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

