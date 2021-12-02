The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stake Lifted by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 73.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 15.6% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.22.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock opened at $165.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

