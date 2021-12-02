The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $7,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s during the first quarter valued at $2,633,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Brink’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brink’s by 13.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 21,428 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Brink’s by 15.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Brink’s by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BCO opened at $60.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.62. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $58.48 and a 52-week high of $84.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. Brink’s had a return on equity of 98.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Brink’s’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $998,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

