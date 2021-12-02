The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Lifted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Boeing were worth $37,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $188.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $188.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.81 and its 200-day moving average is $225.61.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.15.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

