The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stock Position Raised by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 622.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 809 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $64.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $68.02. The company has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.61.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

