TerraKRW (KRT) Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 1st. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $36.70 million and $41,640.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TerraKRW has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00063573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00071405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00094227 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,549.45 or 0.07972732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,099.78 or 1.00065109 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002681 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 41,781,769,917 coins and its circulating supply is 41,781,040,809 coins. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

