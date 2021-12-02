TerraKRW (KRT) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $36.80 million and $51,599.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TerraKRW has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00063274 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00071083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00095262 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,508.70 or 0.07959428 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,765.75 or 1.00211428 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00021365 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 41,750,944,070 coins and its circulating supply is 41,750,214,961 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars.

