Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will report $4.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.30 billion and the lowest is $4.13 billion. Tenneco reported sales of $4.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year sales of $17.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $17.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $19.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.84 billion to $20.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE TEN traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,865. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. Tenneco has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $872.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.43.

In other Tenneco news, Director Jane L. Warner acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $164,963,000 after buying an additional 3,169,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,626,000 after buying an additional 477,354 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,582,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,123,000 after buying an additional 728,845 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 237.3% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,100,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,575,000 after buying an additional 1,477,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,937,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,643,000 after buying an additional 814,750 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenneco (TEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.