Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 10,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 44.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDF traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.60. 128,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,442. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $27.64.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

