Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 74 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $376.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $389.00. The firm has a market cap of $126.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.58 and a 52-week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

