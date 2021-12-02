Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 600 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Creative Planning raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,989,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,489,000 after acquiring an additional 384,943 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,719,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,350 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,560,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,719,000 after acquiring an additional 427,851 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,068,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,740,000 after acquiring an additional 78,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,758,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,886,000 after acquiring an additional 369,114 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $35.39 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.20.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.