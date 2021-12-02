Telos Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 142,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 50,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 33,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 17.0% during the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $52.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $225.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

