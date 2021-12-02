Telos Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.5% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tamar Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 42,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,556 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 156,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 12,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $147.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $267.47 billion, a PE ratio of 132.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $143.11 and a one year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.59.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

